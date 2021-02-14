Poll of the week: A new Gallup poll finds that party identification of all adults is 25% Democratic, 25% Republican and 50% independent. When independents are pushed to lean toward a party, 50% of respondents were Democrats or leaning Democratic and 41% were Republicans or leaning Republican.
The difference between Democrats and Republicans is not significantly different from Gallup's polling in the lead up to the 2020 election in which Democrats held a small advantage when including leaners and were tied with Republicans in party affiliation when independents were not pushed.
What's the point: A number of articles have come out in recent days pointing out that thousands of Republicans have switched their party registration following the insurrection at the US Capitol and subsequent impeachment of former President Donald Trump. This fits the larger narrative of the party seeming to be in a mess.
But reports of the GOP's problems are, in my opinion, greatly exaggerated. Very few Republicans are leaving the party, and they still have a lot of support in the electorate and in government.
Take a look at the registration trends in the three closest states in the 2020 presidential election where voters can register with a party: Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. As the Washington Post's Philip Bump and Lenny Bronner have previously pointed out, any shifts are minimal at most.
In Arizona, Republicans are currently 35.1% of registered voters to Democrats' 32.1%. Republicans were 35.2% and Democrats were 32.2% on November 3, 2020.
In North Carolina, Democrats are currently 35.2% of registered voters to Republicans' 30.7%. Democrats were 35.6% of registered voters, while Republicans were 30.3% of registered voters on Election Day 2020.
Finally in Pennsylvania, Democrats are 46.2% of registered voters to Republicans' 39.2%. On November 3, it was Democrats' 46.5% to Republicans' 39.0%.
Across these three states, we see that if anything, the relative gap between Democrats and Republicans has gone in the direction of Republicans (North Carolina and Pennsylvania) since the election. This fits with what occurred in 2016 as well. Democrats tended to lose ground in registration immediately following the election.
Certainly, there is no data in here to suggest a mass exodus from the Republican Party.
Of course, changing registration is onerous. People can be changing their party allegiances without changing their registration. Additionally, many states don't have registration by party.
That's the advantage of examining trends in party identification like in the Gallup polling at the top. I looked at the party identification of eight live interview pollsters (e.g. Monmouth University and Quinnipiac University) in their most recent poll after January 6 and their final preelection poll done using the same population (i.e. compared adults to adults and registered voters to registered voters). In all polls, I used the data without leaners.
In the last month, 32.4% of respondents in these polls called themselves Democrats to 26.4% who called themselves Republicans. That's a six-point gap between the two parties.
Before the election, it was 33.3% Democrats to 28.5% for Republicans, a 4.8 point gap between the two parties.
This "movement" is best described as statistical noise.
We're basically in the same political environment we were heading into the 2020 election, which was quite competitive. President Joe Biden defeated Trump by under 5 points in the popular vote and the race was even closer in the Electoral College. The state that put Biden over the top in the Electoral College, Wisconsin, was decided by a mere 0.6 points.
The race for Congress was arguably tighter. The Senate ended up a 50-50 split with the Democrats needing to succeed in two January Georgia runoffs. The Democrats have just a five seat majority in the House (out of 435 seats), after Republicans greatly outperformed expectations in 2020.
If history holds, Republicans will likely take back the House in 2022 and have a good chance for Senate control as well.
On the state level, Republicans are the ones in the majority at this point. They now control about 60% of the state legislature bodies. Republicans are 27 of the country's 50 state governors.
The bottom line is that the Republican Party isn't going away anytime soon.
