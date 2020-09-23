LOUISVILLE, KY (KCTV) – CBS news station WLKY in Louisville has reported that a Louisville Metro police officer has been shot downtown.
According to WLKY, a spokesperson for the LMPD confirmed the shooting Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred around South Brook and East Broadway, according to initial reports from MetroSafe.
Additional details have not been released on the officer's condition.
This is a developing story.
