KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The trading game continues for the Kansas City Chiefs, with another star defender from 2018 looking to be on his way out.
Multiple sources are reporting that the Chiefs are very close to finalizing a deal that would send linebacker Dee Ford to San Francisco. Kansas City put the franchise tag on Ford just over a week ago.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the deal is contingent upon Ford and the 49ers striking a deal for a new contract. Kansas City would pick up a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
The Chiefs and Niners have agreed to parameters on a deal that would send OLB Dee Ford to San Francisco for a 2020 second-round pick, per source.Ford's camp will need to work out a contract with the Niners to complete it.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2019
Last season the fifth-year defender racked up 42 tackles and 13 sacks for the Chiefs.
Taken by Kansas City at number 23 in the first-round of the 2014 draft, Ford made his first Pro Bowl in 2018.
His season ended in a bit of infamy, though, when he was flagged for being off sides late in the AFC Championship game, taking away an interception that most believe would have iced a trip to the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.
The move would continue what has been a very busy off-season for Kansas City. The Chiefs confirmed Sunday they are releasing linebacker Justin Houston, and Monday the team said they are picking up safety Tyrann Mathieu from Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.