(CNN Español) — Si estás teniendo problemas a tu correo de Gmail, a Google Docs o YouTube, no eres el único. Según DownDetector, un portal que reúne reportes de los usuarios que tienen problemas con diversas aplicaciones o páginas, a esta hora Google, Gmail y YouTube presentan interrupciones.
Uno de los problemas que se han reportado con Gmail, y que CNN en Español pudo verificar, es que al intentar acceder a tu cuenta, recibes un mensaje así: «No se ha podido encontrar tu cuenta de Google».
Según DownDetector el mayor número de reportes de fallas se presentan en Europa, pero a medida que América Latina, Norte y Centroamérica despiertan, se podrían tener más reportes.
Los problemas más comunicados con Gmail han sido para navegar en el sitio web (redactar un correo, adjuntar archivos, enviar un mail, buscar) y para hacer login.
Por otra parte, los reportes sobre fallas en YouTube han caído en las últimas horas y la mayoría se refiere a no poder entrar y navegar en el sitio web, y que los videos no cargan.
Así se ve el mapa de fallas en YouTube a esta hora:
Sobre Google, aunque el buscador sigue funcionando, Google Apps, Google Docs, Google Meet, Calendars y más reportan fallas, según los usuarios en DownDetector.
