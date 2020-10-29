(CNN) — La policía de la ciudad francesa de Niza respondió a un ataque con cuchillo en la basílica de Notre Dame, en lo que el alcalde local describió como un «ataque terrorista».
Según el alcalde Christian Estrosi, el atacante ha sido detenido.
“Estoy en la escena con la policía que arrestó al atacante. Todo apunta a un ataque terrorista en la basílica de Notre Dame”, dijo en Twitter.
El ministro del Interior de Francia, Gérald Darmanin, dijo que estaba al frente de una reunión de crisis en el ministerio en respuesta al ataque.
Aún no hay información oficial sobre la condición de las víctimas.
Noticia en desarrollo
