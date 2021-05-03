(CNN Español) — Un accidente en la Línea 12 del Metro elevado de la Ciudad de México ocurrió la noche de este lunes, informó la jefa de Gobierno de la ciudad, Claudia Sheinbaum, a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter.
Trasladándome en este momento al sitio del incidente de la línea 12. Informó en cuanto llegue. — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 4, 2021
Las autoridades hasta ahora no han dado reporte de heridos o muertos.
Noticia en desarrollo.
