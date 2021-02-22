RAYTOWON, MO-- (KCTV) -- Repairs to damage caused by last week’s arctic blast are moving ahead at the Temple Heights Manor apartments in Raytown. Last Monday, first responders evacuated residents 55 and older in freezing temperatures after a sprinkler line ruptured filling the basement with several feet of water and damaging the boiler. The water also created electrical hazards in the building so residents were not allowed back inside until last Friday. In the meantime, Temple Heights Manor management paid for residents to stay at a nearby hotel.
The Raytown Deputy Fire Chief, Mike Hunley, says he, along with city inspectors, assessed the building was safe for residents to return until more permanent repairs are made. The building is operating on temporary boilers for heat and hot water. Crews had to work on the pipe system for fire suppression and will have to replace the boilers, fire pump, and electrical panels.
A tenant reached out to KCTV5 News, but did not want to be identified. The tenant says her heat, along with a few other tenants’, does not appear to be fully operating. She’s worried about the cooler temperatures moving in later this week.
“I don’t have any place else to go, this is my home, this is it. It’s very distressing when you think things are working and then you get home and find out they’re not,” said the Temple Heights Manor tenant.
The replacement parts are expected to arrive in four to six weeks.
