(CNN Español) — Este lunes, el presidente de República Dominicana, Luis Abinader, informó a través de un comunicado que llegaron al país las primeras dosis de la vacuna contra el covid-19.
Las vacunas proceden de la India, fabricadas bajo la licencia de AstraZeneca, informó el presidente.
Abinader dijo que arribaron 110 kilos de la vacuna, pero no indicó la cantidad exacta de dosis.
Además, el presidente anunció que la vacunación comenzará este martes 16 de febrero en el Hospital Ramón De Lara de la Fuerza Aérea.
