(KCTV) - Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about a traumatic experience in her life.
The democratic leader from New York says she is a survivor of sexual assault.
She addressed the issue during an Instagram live broadcast on Monday.
AOC compared that experience to the deadly attack on the U.S. capitol on January 6th. Ocasio-Cortez says the people who stormed the building that day use "the same tactics of abusers." She also said she feared for her life especially when she heard a man yell "Where is she?" However that person was not an insurrectionist, but was a capitol police officer.
