President Donald Trump, we were told, understood that he bore some blame for the storming of the US Capitol.
And Trump, we were told, had learned his lesson from his incitement of a violent riot -- and wouldn't do anything like that again.
Except that when Trump actually spoke publicly for the first time since the riot last Wednesday, he was neither remorseful nor reflective. He was who he has always been: a grievance-driven egotist who is quick to cast blame even while never accepting any for himself.
"So if you read my speech -- and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television -- it's been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said Tuesday before leaving for a visit to the Texas border. (This is, of course, wholly inaccurate.)
Then he added: "They've analyzed my speech and words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody, to the 'T', thought it was totally appropriate."
(Side note: Who the heck is this "they?")
Trump also veered into his favorite subject -- how he was right. In this case about his de-platforming by Twitter and Facebook. "They're dividing and divisive, and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time," he said. "I've been predicting it for a long time, and people didn't act on it."
Trump's comments should function as your now almost daily reminder that there is absolutely no bottom when it comes to this President and how low he will go.
His final days in the White House have functioned as proof-positive of this fact. He is not remorseful. He is not sorry. He is not anything other than convinced he is right and everyone else in the world is wrong.
The Point: There. Is. No. Bottom. Never has been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.