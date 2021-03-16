KANSAS CITY, MO-- Accessing available COVID-19 vaccine appointments has proved daunting across the Kansas City metro. The lack of available appointments or vaccine clinics in the area has encouraged people to seek doses in rural communities. However, a boost in vaccine supply could soon help people get a COVID-19 shot in the metro.
Chuck Vlasin is one of the many Kansas Citians who traveled hours to find accessible COVID-19 doses. In December, Vlasin registered on Jackson County's vaccination site. He hoped to guarantee his spot in line when his phase and tier were made available, but he didn’t hear back from the county. In January, his sister-in-law told him a hospital in Marshall, Missouri had available appointments. A couple of weeks after registering at the hospital, Vlasin received a call.
“[I] really didn’t think anything of it...they called me and said ‘Hey, we’re having a clinic tomorrow, can you come down?” said Vlasin.
Vlasin has seen the effects coronavirus infection has had on his family members’ health, including some who have passed away. He says part of the motivation to get the vaccine as soon as possible was to spend time with his grandchildren.
“Obviously at my age I don’t want to get it and give it to them,” emphasized Vlasin.
Kansas City’s Health Department Director, Dr. Rex Archer, believes soon fewer people will have to journey for miles to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The last week of March, Missouri will update its vaccine allocation. All nine regions, including Region A for Kansas City, will receive vaccines based on people left to be vaccinated in each area. The shift will give Kansas City a boost in supply.
Region A has been receiving 20% of the state’s vaccine supply, but makes up 23% of the state’s population; a 40,000 shortage in doses according to Dr. Archer. The region will start getting 24% of the states vaccine supply by the end of the month.
The Kansas City Health Department is encouraging people 65 and up who want to get a COVID-19 shot to call 311 and check their email. Mayor Quinton Lucas says the health department recently realized some emails were getting caught in junk or spam inboxes. He says right now the city is pushing to vaccinate residents 65 and up. He's hopeful the region will meet its goal of making vaccines available to everyone by summertime.
