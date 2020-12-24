Londres (CNN) — El Reino Unido y la Unión Europea se están acercando a un acuerdo comercial posterior al brexit después de meses de tensas negociaciones, dijeron fuentes a CNN.
Se espera que se anuncie un acuerdo en Nochebuena, dijeron a CNN una fuente del gobierno del Reino Unido y una fuente diplomática europea. La agencia de noticias PA Media del Reino Unido también informó sobre un posible acuerdo.
El anuncio llegaría antes de la fecha límite del acuerdo del 31 de diciembre.
