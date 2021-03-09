The number of unaccompanied migrant children in US Border Patrol facilities intended for adults climbed on Tuesday, surpassing record highs from the previous day, according to new figures reviewed by CNN.
More than 3,400 unaccompanied migrant children were in Customs and Border Protection custody, according to the data dated Tuesday.
Of those, around 2,800 were awaiting placement in shelters suitable for minors, but there were just under 500 beds available to accommodate them.
More than 440 unaccompanied migrant children were arrested Tuesday, a CBP official said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
