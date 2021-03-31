President Joe Biden's infrastructure push kicked off in earnest Wednesday with a speech framing his sweeping $2 trillion plan as a critical investment in America's future.
The speech recalled a core pledge of Biden's campaign to lead as a uniter who can bring lawmakers together and get important things done. "Today, I'm proposing a plan for the nation that rewards work, not just rewards wealth. It builds a fair economy that gives everybody a chance to succeed," Biden said in Pittsburgh.
The proposal, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, represents a "once-in-a-generation investment in America," the President said.
But the soaring rhetoric and calls to action mask a political reality that is already taking shape. Democratic leadership in Congress is already preparing to revisit the same arcane budget process they employed to pass Biden's Covid relief package without any Republican support -- that's 50 senators plus Vice President Kamala Harris.
Parliamentary jiujitsu. Could the budgetary tool, known as reconciliation, be used as a vehicle to pass each prong of Biden's infrastructure and jobs plan? Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer seems to think so.
Read this report from CNN's Lauren Fox. Aides to the Democratic leader have been engaged in conversations with the Senate's parliamentarian about whether Biden's plan would fit into the confines of a budget resolution process, according to a Schumer aide.
In the past, senators had just one opportunity to use each budget resolution per fiscal year. That meant in this case senators had just one more budget resolution they could use.
But Democratic leaders believe they can use a specific provision in the Congressional Budget Act that would allow them to offer a "concurrent" resolution and therefore allow them another chance at reconciliation.
No final decisions have been made. The Senate parliamentarian has to rule that this is even allowed before negotiations begin in earnest. And approval to use the process won't set Democrats on a glide path toward passing the legislation -- remember the last-minute hiccup on the stimulus, when West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin briefly wavered over unemployment benefits?
The bottom line. Democrats are about to be presented with a legitimate challenge to party unity.
There's tension in a few different areas, but a lot of it boils down to this: Some in the party want to pursue infrastructure more narrowly while others view infrastructure as an opportunity to advance long-held Democratic priorities like paid family leave and raising taxes on corporations.
"I think just because the first package went a certain way, they should not over-read into that," one moderate Democrat told CNN on the condition of background to freely discuss the ongoing discussions.
"It is going to be tough for us."
In other words, regardless of the avenue Democrats pursue, prepare for a grueling few months of negotiations.
What's in the plan?
The first thing to know about the infrastructure plan is that it's enormous, and addresses a lot more than just roads and bridges.
The President is expected to unveil his package focusing on the "care economy," including investments in education and child care, in coming weeks. But here are the top lines on the proposal Biden pushed today from CNN's Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco and Kate Sullivan:
- Transportation: $621 billion. Unsurprisingly, funding improvements to roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure has been a central piece of Biden's recovery plans. He has said that it will create "really good-paying jobs" and help the nation compete better.
- Home care services and workforce: $400 billion. The plan would expand access to long-term care services under Medicaid, eliminating the wait list for hundreds of thousands of people.
- Manufacturing: $300 billion. Some of the funds would be carved out for manufacturers that focus on clean energy, rural communities, and programs that give small businesses access to credit.
- Housing: $213 billion. Biden is calling on Congress to produce, preserve and retrofit more than a million affordable and energy efficient housing units. The plan would also build and rehabilitate more than 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income homebuyers.
