(CNN en Español) — El Real Madrid proclamó este martes a Florentino Pérez como presidente.
Así lo informo el club merengue a través de un comunicado tras una reunión de la junta electoral, donde oficializaron la reelección del actual presidente del trece veces campeón de Europa.
Florentino Pérez, presidente del Real Madrid. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Florentino Pérez ha sido presidente del club en dos ocasiones. La primera fue del año 2000-2006 y luego desde 2009 hasta su reelección este 2021.
En el palmarés del ingeniero civil de profesión como presidente del Real Madrid se encuentran: 5 Copas de Europa, 5 Mundiales de Clubes, 4 Supercopas de Europa, 5 Ligas de España, 2 Copas del Rey, 5 Supercopas de España, 2 Copas de Europa de baloncesto, 1 Copa Intercontinental de baloncesto, 6 Ligas de baloncesto, 6 Copas del Rey de baloncesto y 6 Supercopas de España de baloncesto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.