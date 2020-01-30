Meadowbrook Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A Northland elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Denisha Johnson is a second grade teacher at Meadowbrook Elementary located at 6301 N. Michigan Ave.
Johnson received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Amanda Bearden.
"Mrs. Johnson uses books to bring the world into her classroom. She uses a diverse library to teach her students. When you walk into the classroom, you see students with a wide range of texts, learning about differences and humanity. Books are used to spark curiosity and wonder, solve social problems, and answer difficult questions that children often look to answer. As a coworker, I admire how she uses books to teach. As a parent, I am grateful that my child has grown fond of our diverse world because of the way that Mrs. Johnson uses books in her classroom," Bearden said.
The Missouri NEA sponsors Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
