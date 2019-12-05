INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence School District elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Ashley Hinck is a first grade teacher at Little Blue Elementary located at 2020 Quail Dr.
Hinck received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Bailey Williams.
"I have seen my son blossom over this school year and actually enjoy going to school. She makes learning fun and creative and motivates the students to want to learn. She is kind and positive and spreads this to her students and the parents. She is a wonderful person and teacher and deserves to be recognized," Williams said.
The Missouri NEA sponsors Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
