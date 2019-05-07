KCK elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCK elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Chelsea Hansen is a teacher at Midland Trail Elementary located at 3101 S. 51st St.
Hansen received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Angela Santoyo.
"I would like to nominate Mrs. Hansen! She is an educator who goes above and beyond each and every day to make sure that my child is engaged with a fun and structured learning environment all year long! She has created several incredible classroom transformations that has allowed the children to engage in an inspiring classroom learning environment! Not only is she teaching and growing their minds she is touching their hearts with compassion and understanding. Her relationship with her students is very unique and very deserving of the Read to Achieve Award," Santoyo said.
The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
