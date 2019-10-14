KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A Grandview School District elementary teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.
Michelle Cullum is a third grade teacher at Meadowmere Elementary located at 7010 E 136th St.
Cullum received a $1,000 check from Missouri's chapter of the National Education Association.
She was nominated by Sherry McCombs.
"Mrs. Cullum has been teaching in Grandview for 20 years. She goes above and beyond in her classroom everyday. She is mindful in her planning and creates fun and engaging lessons for her students. She has a high bar of excellence for her class and they rise to the challenge she sets. At the end of year, her students leave ready for fourth grade. Mrs. Cullum also takes time to develop relationships with her students. She conducts daily class meetings and spends one on one time with students as well. Mrs. Cullum is very deserving of this recognition," McCombs said.
The Missouri NEA sponsors Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.
