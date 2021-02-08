Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday afternoon that Senate leaders had reached an agreement for an organizing resolution to set the rules for former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday.
Read the resolution released by Schumer's office below:
