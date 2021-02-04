Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit on Thursday against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, including Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro and pro-Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, alleging the parties worked in concert to wage a "disinformation campaign" about the company. Read the full lawsuit below:

