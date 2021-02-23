READ: Testimony from police and former officials on Capitol riot null Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Current and former officials are breaking their silence about security failures during the US Capitol attack. Read their opening statements: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Official Silence Politics Capitol Failure Police Opening Statement Riot Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPatrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews welcome baby girlBotched 911 call leads to Prairie Village mother’s death, according to lawsuitPeek Inside: Joe Buck's $3.3 million Missouri home up for saleL.C. Richardson, owner of LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, passes awayMayor Lucas announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for Kansas CityMan charged after police find woman stuck in tub, malnourished childrenCAUGHT IN THE ACT: Vacation rental damaged by gunfire, ransacked during partyHorrific details in Blue Springs child abuse complaint prompt serious questionsArizona's 'Valentine Sally' identified as Missouri womanTroopers: 2 teens killed in Cass County crash Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.