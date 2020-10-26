READ: Supreme Court order rejecting attempt to extend Wisconsin ballot deadline null Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A divided Supreme Court said Monday that mail-in ballots in Wisconsin could be counted only if they are received by Election Day. Read the order, concurring opinions and dissent here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Supreme Court Ballot Election Day Law Politics Deadline Attempt Concurring Opinion Wisconsin Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAmber Alert canceled after 2 girls are found safe in OklahomaA California shark lab tagged a record number of sharks off the Southern California coast this yearBaby's photo inside Walmart goes viralPolice confirm they've found the body of Marina BischoffMan suspected of killing and abducting his children was in the middle of divorceKC police investigating after man pulled gun on woman over dispute about mask wearingIt's a girl, Kansas City! Mahomes, fiancee make their baby announcementChild kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas leads to high-speed chaseA fourth-grader walked to school to use its WiFi because he didn't have internet at homeCommunity in mourning of Leavenworth County double homicide Videos
