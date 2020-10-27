READ: Supreme Court order and Kavanaugh concurrence rejecting attempt to extend Wisconsin ballot deadline

(CNN) -- A divided Supreme Court said Monday that mail-in ballots in Wisconsin could be counted only if they are received by Election Day.
Read the order, concurring opinions from Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, and dissent from Justice Elena Kagan here: cnn.com/2020/10/26/politics/read-supreme-court-wisconsin-ballot-deadline-roberts-kagan/index.html
