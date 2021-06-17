READ: Supreme Court opinion in same-sex couple foster care agency case null Posted 16 min ago Posted 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Philadelphia violated the First Amendment when it froze the contract of a Catholic Foster Care Agency that refused to work with same-sex couples as potential foster parents. Read the opinion here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Supreme Court Foster Care Law Agency Couple Foster Parent Contract Philadelphia Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews share first photo of 4-month-old Sterling Chris Oberholtz Updated Jun 14, 2021 A couple of proud parents are sharing a new baby picture. Cerner, Kansas City’s largest private employer, to eliminate about 500 jobs Chris Oberholtz Updated Jun 14, 2021 North Kansas City-based health care IT firm Cerner Corp. says they are currently going through a reduction of their workforce. New nonstop flights now offered from KCI to popular vacation destinations Chris Oberholtz Updated Jun 14, 2021 If you're hoping to take a vacation, there's new reasons to get away in Kansas City. Pregnant Missouri woman says she's had no AC for weeks amid near-record heat Updated Jun 15, 2021 Abby Kaston says she’s been living with sweat and sweltering temperatures for weeks. Missouri Governor signs controversial bill into law banning local enforcement of federal gun laws Leslie Aguilar Updated Jun 15, 2021 LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Law enforcement in Missouri no longer has to execute federal gun laws. 1 dead following wrong-way, head-on crash on 152 Highway Zoe Brown Updated Jun 15, 2021 The Kansas City Police Department is investigating if impairment was a factor in a head-on, wrong-way, rollover crash that happened this morning. One driver died and the other has minor injuries.
