The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday released an unclassified summary of a joint assessment of the national security threat posed by domestic violent extremism, which was ordered by the White House in January.
READ: Summary of joint assessment of domestic violent extremism threat
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday night, a slightly better look at Patrick Mahomes' daughter was posted on social media.
KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus.
Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments.
Some Americans are seeing their stimulus checks pending in their bank accounts, and they're complaining about banks holding their stimulus direct deposits.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said that someone 'suspiciously fell' from a vehicle on I-49 just north of Harrisonville, MO on Friday morning.
One man was left with life-threatening injuries after more than 100 shots were fired at a club in south KC early Sunday.
