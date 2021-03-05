Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has sued former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks in a second major lawsuit seeking to hold Trump and his allies accountable for inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.
Read the lawsuit:
