President Joe Biden's first full day in office Thursday will include an intelligence briefing and a meeting with his administration's Covid-19 team, according to a schedule released by the White House late Wednesday.
Read the schedule, which is subject to change and doesn't reflect all of the President's daily activities, below:
10:00 a.m. ET: The President, the first lady, the vice president and the second gentleman watch the Virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service.
12:45 a.m. ET: The President and the vice president receive the President's Daily Brief.
2:00 p.m. ET: The President delivers remarks on his administration's Covid-19 response, and signs executive orders and other presidential actions; the vice president also attends.
2:25 p.m. ET: The President and the vice president receive a briefing from members of their Covid-19 team.
