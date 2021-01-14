Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions knew early on migrant families would be separated when the Trump administration implemented its controversial "zero tolerance" policy and still proceeded to push for the policy, according to a scathing report from the Justice Department inspector general released Thursday.
Read the report: cnn.com/2021/01/14/politics/doj-report-family-separations/index.html
