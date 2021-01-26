READ: Judge's temporary order blocking Biden's halt of deportations null Posted 37 min ago Posted 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the Biden administration's pause on deportations Tuesday, delivering a blow to one of the administration's first immigration actions. Read the ruling here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deportation Federal Judge Biden Administration Politics Law Pause Halt Judge Order Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCongresswoman Greene files articles of impeachment against President BidenPolice: Kansas City woman tracked down brother's suspected killer, then murdered himT-Bones to be known as Kansas City Monarchs following Negro Leagues partnershipBudweiser is skipping the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly four decadesDriver killed after car is struck, dragged by trainTrey Songz released from custody as investigation continuesBiden says Trump left him a 'very generous letter' before departing White HouseDemocrats working on legislation to provide $3,000 payments per child amid pandemicWoman sitting inside her home hit by gunfire in Kansas CityCustomer leaves 'Covid sucks!' message and a $1,400 tip at a Colorado restaurant Videos
