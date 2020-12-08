READ: Judge Emmet Sullivan's opinion in Michael Flynn case null Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judge Emmet Sullivan of the DC District Court on Tuesday dismissed Michael Flynn's criminal case as moot, following Flynn's pardon by President Donald Trump. Read Sullivan's opinion here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emmet Sullivan Michael Flynn Law Donald Trump Pardon Case Dc District Court Opinion Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesReport: 7 Chiefs tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. They were all false positives.6th grade student shoots, kills self on Zoom call with classLittle boy caged in wooden crate air-lifted to KC hospital after suffering abuse, malnutritionMayor of Shawnee arrested, charged with alleged perjuryDaisy Coleman’s mother dies by suicide four months after daughter's deathSuspected serial killer refusing medicine and fighting with fellow patientsKansas man's obituary expresses criticism of those who do not wear masks3-year-old Lawrence girl remains hospitalized following pit bull maulingMissouri couple lives without mortgage in art gallery shipping container homeFormer Shawnee teacher pleads guilty to kicking kindergartener Videos
