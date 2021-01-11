READ: House Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump null Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The US House of Representatives has released its resolution to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with "incitement of insurrection," an article for which the House is expected to vote on this week. Read the document: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Us House Of Representatives Donald Trump Politics Insurrection Impeachment Incitement Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCongressman Cleaver explains ending prayer with 'amen, a woman'CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Large blue UFO seen above Hawaiian islandAbout 200 Trump supporters stage rally at Kansas StatehousePro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn electionStolen property investigation leads to large police scene in ShawneePeople at the US Capitol riot are being identified and losing their jobsLawmaker introduces bill to rename Missouri highway after President TrumpKansas City police pay $725,000 excessive force settlement3 taken into custody following disturbance at Independence CenterWhat we know about the 4 deaths in the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol Videos
