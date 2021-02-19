House Democrats on Friday released the full text of their $1.9 Covid-19 relief bill, which includes an increase in the federal minimum wage, direct checks for Americans making $75,000 or less a year, an extension of $400 federal unemployment benefits and more money for small businesses struggling amid the pandemic.
Read the bill:
