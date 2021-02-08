Former President Donald Trump gave a January 6 speech near the White House in which he exhorted his supporters to march on the US Capitol to challenge the final certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory. That speech is now at the heart of the House Democrats' case against him on a single impeachment charge of inciting the insurrection that followed.
Read a CNN transcript of the speech below. Here is a fact-check from CNN's Daniel Dale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.