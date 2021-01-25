READ: Dominion's lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House West Wing July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems has sued former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for defamation after he pushed the "Big Lie" about election fraud on his podcast and TV appearances.

Read the lawsuit:

