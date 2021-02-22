The Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from Republicans challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots received up to three days after Election Day to be counted to accommodate challenges by the coronavirus pandemic.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a forceful dissent. Read it here:
