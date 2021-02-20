READ: Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland's opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee null Posted 22 min ago Posted 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week for his confirmation hearing. His opening statement to the committee was released Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Merrick Garland Opening Statement Senate Judiciary Committee Law Joe Biden Confirmation Hearing Attorney General Nominee Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesState of Disaster Emergency issued in Kansas due to stress on utility, natural gas providersElectric utilities in metro begin intermittent outages to combat effects of bitter cold on energy supplyEvergy releases information on blackoutsBotched 911 call leads to Prairie Village mother’s death, according to lawsuitL.C. Richardson, owner of LC's Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, passes awayMan charged after police find woman stuck in tub, malnourished childrenEvergy suspends intermittent outages after SPP lifts orderPeek Inside: Joe Buck's $3.3 million Missouri home up for sale'I shot him. I shot him': Woman, 27, charged in death of man left at Jackson County fire stationMayor Lucas announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for Kansas City Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.