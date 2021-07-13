READ: Appeals court ruling on gun sales to people under 21 null Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Federal regulations setting a minimum of 21 years old for purchasing handguns from licensed dealers violate the Second Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Read the opinion here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Appeals Court Second Amendment Law Legislation Regulation Handgun Purchasing Violate Dealer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Mother kills husband with boiling water after learning he sexually abused her children Meredith Digital Staff Updated Jul 12, 2021 A mother in England has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband with boiling water after hearing he sexually abused her two children. Woman looking to adopt new pet finds dog she lost 2 years ago By Alaa Elassar, CNN Updated Jul 12, 2021 A woman was scrolling through a list of adoptable dogs at her local humane society when she came across a photo that made her heart skip a beat. Jessica Runions' mother charged with harassment Zoe Brown Updated 20 hrs ago The mother of murder victim Jessica Runions has been charged with harassment in Johnson County, Kansas. Teen brother of 11-year-old who died is on life support after Iowa amusement park accident By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press Updated Jul 11, 2021 A teenager injured in an accident on an Iowa amusement ride that killed his younger brother remained on life support Wednesday as he turned 16, his family pastor said. Man who jumped into Brush Creek after running from police identified Jackson Hicks, Nick Sloan Updated 17 hrs ago Authorities have located the body of a man who was running from police and jumped into Brush Creek to escape. KC Metro Squad called in to assist with Raymore homicide investigation Chris Oberholtz Updated 17 hrs ago The Kansas City Metropolitan Major Case Squad has been called in to assist with a homicide investigation in Raymore.
