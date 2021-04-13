READ: Appeals court opinion and dissents on Ohio Down syndrome abortion law null Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Ohio law that prohibits abortions because of fetal Down syndrome. Read the various opinions and dissents here: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Us Circuit Court Of Appeals Appeals Court Law Legislation Medicine Abortion Law Down Syndrome Ohio Down Syndrome Abortion Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Britt Reid faces charges of driving while intoxicated in crash involving young girl KCTV5 News Updated 4 hrs ago Prosecutors have announced that Britt Reid has been charged with DWI, with serious physical injury. 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store Updated 53 min ago One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said. COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the Kansas City area and how to sign up Chris Oberholtz Updated Apr 9, 2021 Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments. Woman arrested after refusing to return $1.2 million accidentally put into her account By Associated Press Updated 9 hrs ago A former Louisiana police dispatcher was arrested after she allegedly would not return $1.2 million that was accidentally deposited into her bank account. Woman, 26, missing out of North Kansas City Nick Sloan Updated 4 hrs ago The North Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Train collides with truck in Johnson County Shain Bergan Updated 4 hrs ago An unoccupied pickup was hit by a train early Thursday morning outside of Spring Hill, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.