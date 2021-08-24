RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -- Students in the Raymore-Peculiar School District are among hundreds of kids who returned to school for the 2021-2022 school year across the metro this week. Students and staff who returned to in-person learning are required to wear a facemask indoors this year, after members on the board of education voted to require masks for everyone on Friday. Prior to the vote, the district had decided to make masks optional, but because of COVID-19 quarantines early August reversed its decision.

Students attended team practices and back-to-school events starting Aug.9.

Following activities that week, 17 students were placed under quarantine protocol because of exposure. As of Monday, six students had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, while seven were in quarantine.

Rachel Westendorf is a mother of six children. Westendorf has homeschooled her kids, but this year four of her six children will be attending classes at school. She says she was caught off guard by the district’s decision to require masks because her family was counting on optional masking, since her family hasn’t been wearing masks for months.

“We were very happy because in the county we haven't had to wear one for so long. We were surprised that our school would choose to do that,” said Westendorf.

The district made the decision to require masks because of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health guidelines on quarantine protocol. During the last school year, more than 700 students had to quarantine, even with masking in place. At last week’s special meeting, members of the school board said exposure for more potential quarantines is greater this year because of density in classrooms, lack of ability to social distance, and more students in the building at one time since there is no hybrid schedule option.

The district will revisit its mask requirement during a regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 9.