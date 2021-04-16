(CNN) — En un movimiento histórico, en un Congreso del Partido Comunista en Cuba, Raúl Castro confirmó el viernes que dejaba el cargo de primer secretario del único partido político permitido en Cuba.
En declaraciones que fueron transmitidas por la televisión estatal cubana, Castro dijo que tenía fe en una nueva generación de funcionarios que le dieron una ovación de pie.
Golpeando un atril, Castro dijo que seguiría “luchando” para defender la Revolución cubana y que “nada lo obligó” a retirarse. Se espera que el reemplazo de Castro sea elegido durante el Congreso de cuatro días que concluye el lunes.
