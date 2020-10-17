(CNN Español) — Los estadounidenses votan anticipadamente como nunca antes se había visto y al menos 20 millones de personas lo han hecho. Algunos esperan en fila durante horas para poder hacerlo antes del día de las elecciones generales el 3 de noviembre. Toda la información en el siguiente video.
Récord de voto anticipado en EE.UU.: al menos 20 millones de personas han votado, pese a largas filas
- Luis Ernesto Quintana Barney
