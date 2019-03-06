KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Quinton Lucas will tell you he’s the consummate Kansas Citian.
One of several natives running in the race, Lucas wants voters to know nothing in the city exists in a vacuum.
“You know, it’s a new day in Kansas City," he said.
Lucas likes to talk about Kansas City.
As a native, Lucas looks at Kansas City through several difference lenses, but he won’t Romantizie whats happening to thousands people.
“If, for the last few years, we’ve put a lot of investment into downtown, I think its time we put even more in to the east side of Kansas City,” he said.
But Lucas says not just east of Troost Avenue. He means all of the east side, even out by the stadiums.
Focusing on the east side, Lucas says it’s time to keep people in their homes.
"When you have those single family homes, you’re doing infill development in Kansas City. You’re making neighborhoods stronger," he said.
And, businesses stay open.
“So the Leeds area, the Blue Valley industrial area will be very important," he said.
During his first term on city council, Lucas also balances time as a University of Kansas law professor.
He isn’t the only attorney in the race, but he says his background gives him insight in to what Kansas City needs.
When he looks at crime, Lucas says there are some who say more police are never an answer.
"I’m not one of those people," he said.
If elected, Lucas wants to examine how police are being used across the city. He also wants to couple efforts of police on the ground with mental health resources.
Lucas says the mental health levy isn’t being used the way it should be.
“We talk a lot about homicide, but we also have an issue with broader violent crime, domestic violence, suicides and others," he said.
Lucas promises a strong relationship with Jefferson City to get his goal accomplished.
But, if elected, he’ll be watching projects closer to Kansas City -- mainly the new Kansas City International Airport.
“This has not been a process that has reflected well on the city of Kansas City, Missouri," he said. "You don’t start things with private meetings and then come up with solutions."
The massive, multi-billion dollar project is delayed, but it could break ground in before the general election in June.
For more information about Lucas' campaign, click here.
This profile is one of 11 that will be written about each of Kansas City’s mayoral candidates ahead of the election. Check back to read each of them as we create them.
