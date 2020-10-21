Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to federal criminal charges related to opioid crisis

Bottles of Purdue Pharma L.P. OxyContin medication sit on a pharmacy shelf in Provo, Utah, on August 31, 2016. The drugmaker is expected to plead guilty to federal criminal charges related to the opioid crisis.

 George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis and will pay more than $8 billion and close down the company.

The money will go to opioid treatment and abatement programs. The privately held company has agreed to pay a $3.5 billion fine as well as forfeit an additional $2 billion in past profits, in addition to the $2.8 billion it agreed to pay in civil liability.

The company will be dissolved as part of the criminal charges. Its assets will be used to create a new government-controlled company.

This story is developing.

