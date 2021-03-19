KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --
On Friday, Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity (MORE2) leaders will hold a public action/car parade in Kansas City, KS.
It will be from 11:00am-12:00pm.
They say they will travel to the Unified Government Building.
The organization says it wants Mayor Alvey to seek the indictment of Roger Golubski, a retired Detective from the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
Golubski allegedly raped, sexually harassed, and abused Black women of the community throughout his career.
