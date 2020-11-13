KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As we enter another steep phase of the pandemic, it's a lot for adults to take in, and can be even more daunting for kids.
According to psychologist Dr. Brian Ritcher, the best way to deal with a child's Covid-19 induced stress and anxiety, is to start with yourself. Ritcher says kids often assume their parents are strong all of the time, so normalizing feelings of worry and anxiety for them is important.
"No one feels happy all the time," Ritcher said. "Is my child getting stuck, overwhelmed? Is it getting in the way of their functioning? We're having to look at that differently because everyone's lives are kind of operating in different ways now."
Whether it's Coronavirus or other current events, it is important to talk to children about those things in a frank, open, and honest way. Even reinforcing positive behaviors or simply recognizing the strangeness of all the changes can rescue them from a meltdown, according to Ritcher.
