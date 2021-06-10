Kansas City, KS — Providence Medical Center is excited to welcome Raven Henderson, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon to the Providence campus. Dr. Henderson is now providing plastic surgery procedures at the Medical Center and has an office in the Doctors’ building located at 8919 Parallel Parkway, Suite 203, Kansas City, KS.
Dr. Raven Henderson is a native of Texas where she completed medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston. She completed a general surgery residency at Brookdale Hospital in New York and a plastic surgery fellowship at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Henderson to our campus,” said Karen Orr, RN, MSN, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Providence Medical Center. “We continue to expand the medical specialties offered on our campus so our patients can find expert care close to home.”
Services Dr. Henderson provides include:
• Breast Augmentation
• Breast Lift
• Breast Reduction (Female and Male)
• Nose Reshaping (Rhinoplasty)
• Eyelid Lift (Blepharoplasty)
• Liposuction
• Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty)
• Facelifts
• Neck Lift
• Buttocks Lift
• Brow/Forehead lift
• Ear Surgery (Otoplasty)
• Botox
To make an appointment with Dr. Henderson, call 913-334-6800.
