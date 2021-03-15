Click here for updates on this story
SOUTHINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Protestors demonstrated outside of a TD Bank branch in Southington on Monday after a Black customer said she was the victim of discrimination.
Gwen Samuel said when she tried to withdraw cash from her own business’s bank account at the Queen Street branch, she was told by bank employees that they "weren't comfortable" giving her the money. The incident happened two weeks ago.
"[This] was such a dehumanizing devaluing thing," Samuel told Channel 3.
Samuel said she was confused because bank employees acknowledged there was enough money in the account to cover the transaction. She tried to withdraw about $1,000.
"She hands me my license and she says 'I don’t feel comfortable giving you the money,'" Samuel explained.
She said the employee never explained why she felt that way. The day beforehand, Samuel said she deposited a large check into the account that the employee insisted had cleared.
There was also no policy in place that prevented Samuel from withdrawing.
Gwen Samuel said when she tried to withdraw cash from her own business’s bank account at the Queen Street branch, she was told by bank employees that they "weren't comfortable" giving her the money. The incident happened two weeks ago.
"[This] was such a dehumanizing devaluing thing," Samuel told Channel 3.
Samuel said she was confused because bank employees acknowledged there was enough money in the account to cover the transaction. She tried to withdraw about $1,000.
"She hands me my license and she says 'I don’t feel comfortable giving you the money,'" Samuel explained.
She said the employee never explained why she felt that way. The day beforehand, Samuel said she deposited a large check into the account that the employee insisted had cleared.
There was also no policy in place that prevented Samuel from withdrawing.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.