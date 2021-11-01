KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We know this year's winter weather and rising energy costs will cause financial hardships for many in the metro.
Because KCTV5 Stands for You, we are teaming up with Project Warmth in an effort to collect donations for Kansas City families who need the help.
We'll be dedicating special coverage in all of our newscasts this week, giving you information on how you can help families in need in our community all day on KCTV5 News.
CLICK HERE TO DONATE
At this time, due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, KCTV5 News is not accepting coats or blankets in-person. We are only asking for monetary donations.
Your donation will go toward helping pay rent and utilities to those who would be facing very dangerous conditions.
Last year, KCTV5 viewers donated $83,840 to Project Warmth!
Project Warmth is a 501c3 so all your donations are tax deductible. Also, the money is paid directly to landlords and utility companies, not the individual.
Project Warmth is a program KCTV5 is proud to have been a part of for four decades. Traditionally, it focused on coats and blanket donations in early November, but COVID-19 made that look very different.
If you do have warm clothing items to donate, here are seven locations where you can drop those off in a bag starting Nov. 6:
- Independence Shopping Center (north side of the lot across from Macy's) - 18801 E. 39th St. South
- Ward Parkway Shopping Center (west side of the parking lot, next to state line) - 8600 Ward Pkwy
- Oak Park Mall (the small parking lot, next to Quivira) - 11149 W. 95th St.
- Oak Barry Center (on the south end of the parking lot next to Barry Road, near At Home) - 600 NE Barry Rd
- Zona Rosa (the Michael's Parking lot) - 8551 NW Prairie View Rd.
- Leawood Town Center Plaza (next to Pottery Barn) - 5000 W. 119th St.
- Summit Fair Shopping Center - 840 NW Blue Pkwy., Lee's Summit
Cash donations are still the best way you can help. The money stays right here in the KC metro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.