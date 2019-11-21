FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- CBS will air the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on KCTV5 on Thursday.
But, we will still have your local news for you at noon and 4 p.m. Those newscasts will be on KSMO-TV (channel 62).
If the hearings have wrapped up, we'll have our newscasts on KCTV5 and KSMO-TV.
You can also watch our live newscasts on KCTV5.com on your mobile device and in our free news app.
